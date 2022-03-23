$343.95 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) will announce $343.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $348.40 million. Ingevity reported sales of $320.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of NGVT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 165,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,228. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

