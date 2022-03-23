$390.59 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) will post $390.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $346.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.90 million. Sunrun posted sales of $334.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $122,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,896 shares of company stock worth $564,088. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after buying an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Sunrun by 97.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Sunrun by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after buying an additional 772,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244,354 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

