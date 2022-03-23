39,996 Shares in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRAY. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRAY remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

