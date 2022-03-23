40,170 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 6.3% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $142.62 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $421.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

