$487.42 Million in Sales Expected for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $487.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Toast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $484.80 million and the highest is $494.59 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toast.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75. Toast has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Bell purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 482,762 shares of company stock worth $14,529,663.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

