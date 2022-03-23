$5.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) to post $5.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.87 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $24.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.80 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rite Aid.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
