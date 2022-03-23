$62.16 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNOGet Rating) to post sales of $62.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.08 million and the highest is $62.70 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $50.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $257.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.14 million to $267.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $280.37 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $303.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,249. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $62,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,466,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 423,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 956,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 418,168 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

