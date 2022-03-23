$66.83 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $66.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.21 million and the highest is $67.50 million. TechTarget posted sales of $57.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $312.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $313.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $358.95 million, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $363.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

TechTarget stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.19. 132,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,520. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8,271,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. TechTarget has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,428,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,610,000 after buying an additional 465,417 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,537,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,456,000 after purchasing an additional 148,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in TechTarget by 399.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 142,094 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

