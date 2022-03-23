$678.71 Million in Sales Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPHGet Rating) will post sales of $678.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $662.20 million and the highest is $707.42 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $716.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.