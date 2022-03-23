$678.71 Million in Sales Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) will post sales of $678.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $662.20 million and the highest is $707.42 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $716.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

