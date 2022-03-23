7,000 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 55,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,859 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,087 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $49.81. 10,750,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,264,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

