$707.35 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $707.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.80 million and the highest is $822.24 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $3.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22,717.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

NCLH traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 801,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,766,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $33.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

