732 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after acquiring an additional 805,501 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,896,000 after acquiring an additional 511,629 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,288,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,123,000 after acquiring an additional 119,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.62.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.17.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $1,460,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $6,086,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,480,467 in the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

