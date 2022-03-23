800 Shares in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

COLD stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -733.27%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

