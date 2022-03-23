$861.73 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) to post sales of $861.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $854.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $867.30 million. Twilio posted sales of $589.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. StockNews.com raised Twilio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.52.

Twilio stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.89. 12,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $3,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,010 shares of company stock worth $7,781,961. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

