$870.70 Million in Sales Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $870.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $884.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $856.50 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted sales of $600.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of CLMT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. 2,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,512. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after buying an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

