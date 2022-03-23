$9.78 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will report $9.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.30 million and the highest is $10.26 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $11.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $51.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $55.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $73.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

AQST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

AQST stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $118.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

