$91.57 Million in Sales Expected for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will report $91.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.74 million to $92.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year sales of $350.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $349.29 million to $351.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $380.48 million, with estimates ranging from $380.40 million to $380.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCSI. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CCSI stock traded down 0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 58.97. 43,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,363. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 57.60. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

