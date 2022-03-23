A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Price Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $77.51 and last traded at $77.79. Approximately 6,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 110,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

Specifically, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $366,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $896.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

