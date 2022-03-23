ABBC Coin Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $149.76 million and $37.62 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ABBC Coin has traded up 49.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 978,072,446 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation . ABBC Coin’s official website is www.abbcfoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC. The ABBC coin is a mineable coin and is used as a medium of exchange within the Alibabacoin network. “

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

