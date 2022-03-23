AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.10. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $160.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

