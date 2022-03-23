Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,400. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.70 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

