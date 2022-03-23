adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($318.68) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. UBS Group set a €359.00 ($394.51) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($351.65) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($373.63) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($318.68) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €304.44 ($334.55).

Get adidas alerts:

FRA:ADS opened at €216.65 ($238.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €227.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €256.34. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($220.89).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.