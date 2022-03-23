Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $570.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $550.00 to $570.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2023 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $466.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $477.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.61.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,865,572. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

