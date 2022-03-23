AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 138 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 119.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $211.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.77 and a 200 day moving average of $207.24. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

