AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 304.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in InMode were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 53.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $168,009,000 after buying an additional 365,400 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 414,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 270,451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in InMode by 803.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,788 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after acquiring an additional 205,234 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 402.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,153 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 201,944 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 46.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 606,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,318,000 after purchasing an additional 192,598 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

INMD opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.98. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About InMode (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.