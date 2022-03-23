AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $95,000 Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,204,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $17,214,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,031,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,598,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $23,776,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day moving average is $114.16. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.