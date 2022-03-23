AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $102,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Z. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 105.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $147.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on Z shares. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $257,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,139 over the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

