AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $53,000 in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 708 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 517.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,000,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $82.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Community Bank System Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.