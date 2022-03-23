AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $84,000 in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.29. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

