Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.06.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 67,472 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 34,777 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.