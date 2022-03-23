Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $21.53 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $21,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,622,000 after purchasing an additional 569,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,128 shares of company stock worth $6,566,570. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.25. The company had a trading volume of 79,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $113.55. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

