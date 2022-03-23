Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Increases Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 3,283.4% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 329,950 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 6,700,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,039,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 216.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 377,976 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CX remained flat at $$5.26 on Wednesday. 244,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,551,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. TheStreet raised shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

