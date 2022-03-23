Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 1,960 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $33,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Watsco stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,525. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.84. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.60 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

