Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Trading Up 0.9%

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.21. 172,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 79,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.19 million and a PE ratio of 11.46.
About Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerogrow International (AERO)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Aerogrow International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerogrow International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.