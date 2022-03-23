Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Trading Up 0.9%

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.21. 172,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 79,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.19 million and a PE ratio of 11.46.

About Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO)

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

