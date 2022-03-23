Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

NASDAQ KERN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 24,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.49. Akerna has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akerna by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KERN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital downgraded Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akerna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

