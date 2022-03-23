Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Lowered to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akerna from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.45.

NASDAQ KERN opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Akerna has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11.

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.49). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akerna will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akerna by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 79,788 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Akerna in the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Akerna in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Akerna in the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Akerna by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

