Alien Worlds Price Up 20.1% Over Last Week (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $103.06 million and approximately $149.67 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.43 or 0.07040370 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,069.97 or 0.99678765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044894 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars.

