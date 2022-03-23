Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 141.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,944.02% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 58,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after buying an additional 155,518 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

