Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 141.38% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.
Shares of ALGS stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 58,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after buying an additional 155,518 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.