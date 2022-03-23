Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$49.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

