Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Sunday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.19. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATD. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.00.

TSE:ATD opened at C$52.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$45.23 and a 1-year high of C$55.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

