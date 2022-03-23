Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ ALNA traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 184,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

