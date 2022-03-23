Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.93

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.93 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32), with a volume of 728,683 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.93. The stock has a market cap of £154.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.
Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AGY)
