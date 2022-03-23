Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Stock Price Up 37.9%

Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 37.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

Allied Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALOD)

Allied Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas.

Further Reading

