Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Stock Price Up 37.9%

Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 37.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.
Allied Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALOD)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allied Resources (ALOD)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.