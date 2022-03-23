Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.78. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 26,000 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.
About Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almonty Industries (ALMTF)
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.