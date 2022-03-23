Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $13.89 Million Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 120,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,893,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.97 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average is $113.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

