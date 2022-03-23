Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 213 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,940,000 after buying an additional 32,872 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. The company had a trading volume of 726,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,975. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

