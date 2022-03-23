Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2,326.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,039 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.2% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.99. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $118.60 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

