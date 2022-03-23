Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $1.85 Million Position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 147,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWEB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 196.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 47,548 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 164.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 140.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,712,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,258. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

