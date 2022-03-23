Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.37. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. Altice USA has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $48,540,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

