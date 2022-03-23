Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 681,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after acquiring an additional 346,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,847,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,156,000 after acquiring an additional 510,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,808,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814,312. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

